Floods Submerge 275 Houses in Tetouan, Northern Morocco

Rabat – On Monday, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m Tetouan recorded heavy rainfall reaching 100 millimeters.

The overflow of water in the city’s drainage system caused disastrous flooding in some areas and severe property damage according to local authorities in the city.

The flooding submerged 275 houses around the city and swept away 11 vehicles.

Authorities did not record any casualties.

The services in the region said that they mobilized the necessary resources to take control of the situation and keep the damage to a minimum, reducing the impact of the floods and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Residents of Tetouan shared their dismay and shock by uploading images and videos of the flooding on social media.

Some of the videos depict submerged vehicles with civilians trapped inside.

A stream of complaints poured into social media.

One of the comments said, “Bad evacuation, no drainage system, nothing. It’s normal that a little bit of rain turns into a waterfall. What a shame!”

Other comments suggested that the situation was shameful and were questioning how many languages people should speak before the government would understand that the region’s infrastructure is inadequate.

The silence before the storm was broken by the notice of heavy thunderstorms and rainfall in various parts of the country from Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) last week.

The Tetouan floods followed similar natural disasters in Casablanca and Tangier.

Causing the collapse of several houses, flooding in Casablanca from January 6 to 11, recorded a record rainfall of 250 mm accounting for 69% of the annual rainfall.

In Tangier, floods triggered a short circuit in an illicit cloth factory in February. The event took the lives of at least 28 victims.

Social media was flooded with calls from Moroccan’s for an official investigation to determine the culprit(s) behind the Tangier tragedy.

