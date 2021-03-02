2 Moroccan Women Win L'Oreal UNESCO For Women in Science Award

Two Moroccan women win the prestigious L’Oreal-UNESCO award of “for Women in Science” supporting scientific careers.

Rabat – The 2020 L’Oreal-UNESCO Maghreb fellowship program awarded two Moroccan researchers, Jihane Ouchrif and Najlaa Fathi for their outstanding research in STEM.

Both Ouchrif and Fathi are praised for their research that contributes to STEM fields and were each granted a scholarship of 10 000 € ($12040) to finance their post-PhD projects.

Ouchrif is a PhD student at Hassan II University in Casablanca, majoring in electrical engineering and telecommunications. Her research focuses on designing prototypes of the optical detector based on the optical transistor of fiber optic communication systems.

Fathi is also a PhD student majoring in environmental science at Cadi Ayyad University of Marrakech. Fathi’s research emphasizes the impact of urban warming and the effect on surface temperature, and the reduction of carbon absorption due to non-permeable surfaces.

The fellowship program aims to encourage female participation from North Africa in the STEMfield.

The award was also presented to three other prominent women.

Aida Lahmer from Tunisia was recognized for her research about creating dermatological alternatives based on collagen and medicinal plants. Her fellow Tunisian, Roha Dziri, was chosen for her research on the rapid and persistent change of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, with a focus on treatments like antibiotics which are becoming increasingly ineffective.

Algerian Sarah Benkhalifa was acknowledged for research in identifying new biomarkers that enable targeted therapeutic treatment increasing efficacy, focusing on colorectal cancer .

Following the global precautionary health measures, the official prize ceremony has been postponed until further notice.

Since 1998, the L’Oreal foundation alongside UNESCO, have organized the “for Women in Science” program to highlight the achievements of young women in science and to encourage them to pursue a career in life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, and computer science.

Ouchrif and Fathi join the list of Moroccan women with great accomplishments, enhancing the image of women across the Arab world.