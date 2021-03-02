Morocco Expects More Heavy Thunderstorms from Today

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced today that heavy thunderstorms are set to continue until late Wednesday afternoon.

Orange level warnings of heavy thunderstorms expected from today until Wednesday at 3 p.m in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Driouc, and Nador, the DMN said in a new weather forecast.

The rainfall during thunderstorms will range from40 to 70 millimeters.

The same weather will affect the provinces of Chefchaouen and Tetouan.

Rainfall will also hit the provinces of Berkane, Guercif, Jerada, Oujda-Angad, Taourirt, Taza, Boulemane, Figuig, and Midelet until Wednesday at 11 p.m.

Local moderate thunderstorms will hit the provinces of El Hajeb, Fez, Ifrane, Moulay Yacoub, Sefrou, and Tetouan from Tuesday to Wednesday, with an expected rainfall of 15 to 25 millimeters .

The DMN has been sharing orange-level weather notices since last week.

The updates seek to warn citizens of the approaching weather conditions to avoid painful tragedies, including flooding related events.

On Monday, heavy floods hit the northern region of Morocco.

Photos and footage have gone viral of the severe floods in Tetouan.

Some of the photos show cars submerged, unearthing how desperately infrastructure changes are needed in the region.

The region recorded heavy rainfall estimated at 100 millimeters in just X hours.

The flooding damaged at least 275 houses, but authorities said they recorded no casualties.

Floods also hit the city of Casablanca in January, causing the collapse of several houses.

In Tangier, floods caused a short circuit in an illegal textile unit in February,

an incident which claimed the lives of at least 28 victims.