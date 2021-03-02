Jordan to Open Consulate in Morocco’s Laayoune Thursday

King Abdullah II of Jordan announced his country’s decision to open a consulate in Morocco’s Laayoune in November 2020.

Rabat – Jordan is set to inaugurate on Thursday, March 4, its Consulate General in Laayoune, southern Morocco.

The pending opening of a consulate in Laayoune comes nearly four months after King Abdullah II informed King Mohammed VI of his country’s decision to open the consulate in the region.

In November, King Mohammed VI welcomed the decision during a phone call with King Abdullah II.

At the time, the monarch expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s decision, reflecting the country’s unwavering recognition of the Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The Jordanian monarch also reaffirmed his country’s steadfast support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The Jordanian decision to open a consulate comes in response to Polisario’s maneuvers in Guerguerat, near the Mauritanian-Moroccan border.

During the call with the Moroccan monarch, King Abdullah II stressed Jordan’s full support for Morocco’s decision to secure the Guerguerat border crossing after a three-week blockade by the militant Polisario Front.

The Jordanian sovereign also congratulated King Mohammed VI on the successful response that restored the free movement of people and goods without causing any injuries or casualties. .

The two leaders also discussed means to improve bilateral ties between Morocco and Jordan and reviewed regional developments of mutual concern.

A set of Arab countries joined a lengthy list of countries that have chosen to open consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla.

Dakhla hosts the consulates general of the Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti as well as the Demorcatic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Meanwhile, Laayoune hosts the diplomatic representations of the Comoros, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Burundi, Eswatini, Zambia, the UAE, and Bahrain.