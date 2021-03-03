Canadian Figures Call on Biden to Support US Western Sahara Recognition

Several signs indicate that the new US administration is upholding Trump’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Rabat – Several Canadian public figures addressed a letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to support the US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Think Tank Polisens in Ottawa said that the letter also emphasizes the importance of US-Morocco ties.

Former US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara on December 10.

The former president emphasized ties between the two countries, recalling that Morocco was the first to recognize US independence.

The signatories said that “the US recognition is the culmination not of a few years or of a few decades, but of 300 years, which made such an act of just friendship natural.”

The participants also recalled that the conflict around Western Sahara “has lasted too long and undermined the freedom and human dignity of thousands of Moroccans sequestered in the camps of shame in Tindouf in Algeria.”

The signatories emphasized the urgency of putting an end to the humanitarian crisis of Sahrawis held in the camps.

“In the name of the values of your great nation and in the name of the lasting friendship between the US and Morocco, we invite you to exercise your influence to put an end to the hellish conditions in which the Moroccan Sahrawis live in [Tindouf] Algeria.”

The call came just a few days when the UN received a report on Sahrawis living conditions.

On March 1, the UN Human Rights Council established Algeria’s responsibility in the human rights violations against Sahrawis in the camps.

Sahrawi human rights activist, Adnan Braih, spoke about the situation of the Sahrawis during the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“Thousands of Sahrawis have been condemned to silence in the camps of Tindouf in the southwest of Algeria, where the Polisario and its armed militias are sowing terror,” the activist argued.

Several other NGOs and human rights associations condemned the situation of Sahrawis in Tindouf in various different reports.

Canadian public figures joined the move to point out Algeria’s responsibility in the conflict.

The letter accused Algeria of holding Moroccans hostage in Tindouf camps by refusing to “assume its responsibility in the conflict that it created.”

The signatories of the letter include Jacques Saada, president of the Unified Sephardic Community of Quebec, Avraham Elarar, president of the Sephardic Federation of Canada, Katherine Tokes, and CEO of Tokes Consulting Montreal.

The letter from the Canadian public figures is not the first of its kind.

Recently, the Moroccan community in the US prepared a letter to the US Senate to correct fallacies about Western Sahara that the letter from the 27 senators contained.

The 27 senators have called on Biden’s administration to reverse the US’ recent recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The US’ Moroccan community responded to the senator’s hostile demand, accusing the senators’ letter of being biased and resorting to misinformation in order to promote separatism in Western Sahara.

In a separate letter, a group of 250 political leaders from across the world signed a letter to call on Biden to express support for Trump’s recognition.

“We, former heads of government, former ministers, elected officials, members of parliament, are honored to express satisfaction with regards to the United States’ sovereign decision to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco on the Sahara Provinces,” the letter reads.

Recently, several signs indicated the new US administration upheld Trump’s recognition.

The US’ position is reflected by the use of the undivided map in several official websites in the US.

The US State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have both started using Morocco’s undivided map.

In February, Spokesperson of the State Department Ned Price said, there is “no update” about the US’ position regarding Western Sahara.

“I think what we have said broadly still applies,” the official emphasized.