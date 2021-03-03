US Friendship Association To Promote Morocco-Israel Collaboration

The association seeks to promote Judeo-Moroccan history and culture, and mutual understanding.

Spread the love

Rabat – Members of the Jewish-Moroccan community have created the Moroccan-Israeli Friendship Association (MIFA) in the US to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Rabbi Gad Bouskila, a member of the Moroccan Jewish Center Netivot Israel Congregation in Brooklyn, New York, is the honorary president of MIFA.

The rabbi created the Moroccan-Israeli Friendship Association in partnership with the Mustapha Ezzrghani who will run the association’s day-to-day activities.

“The association seeks to promote a “mutual understanding of the history, culture and contemporary society of Morocco and Israel,” the association announced in a statement.

The MIFA aims also to “recall the historical facts which have distinguished Morocco as a pioneer in the consolidation of the values ​​of peace and tolerance and the fight against anti-Semitism.”

The founders said the association “adheres to the spirit of the 2011 Moroccan Constitution,” which enshrines the essential place of Judaism in the cultural plurality of Morocco .

The association will put emphasis on the Judeo-Moroccan history and culture in order to facilitate exchanges between Morocco and Israel.

Furthermore, it aims to promote scientific research on health care, renewable energy, environmental preservation, history and culture, among others.

Israel and Morocco re-established diplomatic relations on December 10.

King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s decision in a public statement, recalling the country’s attachment to its Jewish communities and heritage across the world.

The two countries signed a joint declaration with the US. The joint accord seeks to strengthen cooperation between the three countries in different fields.

Under the accord, Morocco and Israel vowed to cooperate on health, renewable energy, technology, innovation, and agriculture.