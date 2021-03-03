Spread the love

Rabat – Amidst a diplomatic spat between Germany and Morocco, the German foreign ministry summoned the Moroccan ambassador in Berlin for an urgent meeting.



The news comes following Morocco’s decision to suspend all contact with Germany’s embassy in Rabat. According to a Moroccan Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the suspension covers the German embassy in Rabat, cooperation agencies, and political foundations.



The Moroccan foreign ministry’s statement cited “deep misunderstandings with the Federal Republic of Germany on fundamental questions of the Kingdom of Morocco” for the decision.



According to a German official speaking to Bloomberg news, the German government sees no reason behind the disruption of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The official added that the Moroccan ambassador in Berlin was summoned for an urgent meeting to explain the matter.



While the reasons behind suspending diplomatic ties with Berlin remain unclear, some observers have linked it to Germany’s position over Morocco’s stance on Western Sahara.



Other observers noted Germany’s refusal to extradite Mohamed Habjib, a former Morocco convict who lives in Germany, as the cause behind the rift.



Others yet have pointed to the Berlin-based Transparency International’s recent report about Morocco, which landed the North African country in hot water for its tax practices, as a possible cause behind the conflict.



“Morocco is failing to make progress against systemic corruption in its public sector,” the report stated.



One observer noted that the greylisting “of Morocco is based on a minimal non-compliant rating, making the whole thing counterproductive or needlessly punitive at best, and highly politicized or ill-intentioned at worst.”



“In the meantime, Germany is being sued by the EU commission for its anti-money laundering deficiencies. It has been called “a money laundering paradise” by the commission,” another expert told Morocco World News, on the condition of anonymity.