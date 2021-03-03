Egyptian Professor Stirs Public Backlash for Hypothesizing Bencharki’s Death

Achraf Bencharki, 26, joined Zamalek SC in July 2019. He is deployed as a left winger and a forward.

Rabat – Outraged fans of Egyptian football club Zamalek flooded social media platforms after news went viral of an exam question at Egypt’s University of Sohag’s law faculty presuming the death of Moroccan player Ashraf Bencharki.

The question presented students with the hypothetical implications of Bencharki’s death for his family.

After contacting COVID-19 while living in Egypt, the question hypothesized, inheritance problems emerged between the player’s family members.

In the exam question, angry disputes between the player’s wife, children, and brother resulted in lawsuits before Egyptian courts. The professor, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Mawgoud Al-Miri, then asked his students how to settle the acrimonious inheritance feud.

Ashraf Bencharki plays for legendary Egyptian club Zamalek, where the Moroccan footballer is usually deployed as a left-winger and a forward.

As news circulated on Facebook of the player’s hypothetical death, outraged fans of the Egyptian football club Zamalek flooded social media to vent their anger and shock.. The name and photos of the professor who prepared the exam questions were also shared. Zamalek fans responded with angry posts and comments, calling for the club management to quickly take legal action against the professor.

Dr. Ahmed Aziz, President of Sohag University, said in a statement to Al-Youm Al-Sabea newspaper: “We respect and appreciate the player, his family and the Moroccan people, and we condemn what the professor did, stressing that the exam questions are confidential and only the professor of the subject knows them beforehand, and that the university was surprised by the question.

“Alongside the students, we appreciate the fans and popularity of Zamalek Club, and we affirm our full respect for everyone. “

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education, has since taken action to appease the strong backlash from Zamalek fans. He said the professor will be suspended from his post, pending further investigations into the case.

Sohag University suspended the professor immediately after the minister’s comments. The university said they have launched an investigation to shed light on what they described as a grave misstep.

In a phone call with the Moroccan player, Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar expressed his and the Egyptian government’s dissatisfaction with the professor’s controversial behavior. He said and distanced the academic from this unilateral mistake.

Abdel Ghaffar affirmed the ministry’s appreciation and full respect for all Egyptian sports clubs and their great fans, and its pride in all professional players in what he called “their second country, Egypt.”