Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Human Rights Mustapha Ramid has announced he withdrew his resignation.

In a Facebook post, the Moroccan official explained his reasons for reconsidering the decision.

“I sent my resignation to the head of government [Saad Eddine El Othmani], hoping that it would be submitted to his majesty the king.”

He said that he presented his resignation due to an “illness that exhausted me.”

According to Ramid’s Facebook statement, he changed his mind after King Mohammed VI called him following news of his resignation request.

He said the King addressed him with “words full of compassion, sympathy, and encouragement.”

The phone call with the King convincedRamid to reconsider his decision and stay in his position, he added.

On Friday last week, Ramid, a leading figure of Morocco’s ruling Justice and Development Party, took the government and Morocco observers by surprise after he announced his resignation from the government.

In his resignation request, the minister argued his ailing health could not allow him to properly carry out his responsibilities.

Observers have been linking Ramid’s resignation to PJD’s internal divisions over a number of recent decisions by the government, including the bill on the legalization of cannabis for therapeutic use.