UN Adopts May 10th As International Day of Argania

Morocco had urged the UN to establish an international day that recognizes the important role of the argan tree in “economic empowerment and financial inclusion of local communities.”

The Permanent Mission of Morocco to the UN announced today that the UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution proclaiming May 10th of each year as the International Day of Argania.

This week, Morocco submitted a draft resolution, citing the important role of the argan tree in promoting job creation in rural areas across the country.

Morocco’s resolution seeks to promote trade and sustainable growth and production of argan and its derivatives.

The resolution is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, that seeks to eradicate poverty.

The North African country also called on the international community to strengthen efforts to preserve argan trees, arguing that the sector contributes to the ‘economic empowerment and financial inclusion of local communities.”

Argan trees cover more than 71% of the Souss valley in south-western Morocco.

Morocco’s rich resources position Morocco as the largest international exporter of argan-based products.

Argan is a popular ingredient in beauty cosmetics, including for hair and skin care.

Argan product sales for medicine, cosmetics, and consumption makeup over 90% of the Souss-Massa region’s economy.

Over 17,500 cooperatives are active in the argan industry. Most of the rural businesses employ local women, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).