Morocco Has Now Vaccinated 10% Of Population Against COVID-19

One in ten Moroccans have received their first dose, with 360,689 having received the second jab that ensures immunity

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s health authorities have vaccinated one in ten of all Moroccans against COVID-19 since the start of its vaccination campaign. The national campaign has also provided 360,689 frontline workers with their second vaccination, making them immune from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, new cases continue to gradually drop. Over the past 24 hours, 594 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Morocco while 557 people recovered from their infection.

Morocco’s total confirmed cases since March 2020 now stands at 484,753. The country has recorded 8,653 deaths, adding another 8 deaths over the last 24 hours. Morocco continues to care for 5,675 active cases and issued another 10,654 tests.

Morocco’s hospitals currently have 379 severe COVID-19 cases in its intensive care units, occupying 12% of all its available beds.

Morocco’s most populous region of Grand Casablanca-Settat reported 291 new cases and two deaths, followed by Beni Mellal where 108 new COVID-19 cases were detected.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra was the next most affected region (44 new cases, no deaths) followed by Marrakech-Safi (42 cases, 2 deaths) Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima where 29 new cases were reported without any new related deaths.

The region of l’Oriental reported another 26 new cases and three deaths. No COVID19 related deaths were reported in Souss-Massa (18 new cases) Draa-Tafilalet (13) and Fes-Meknes where 12 new cases were reported.

In Morocco’s south, 7 new cases were detected in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, as well as one death while Dakhla-Oued Eddahab reported four new cases and no deaths.