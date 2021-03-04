Police Seize Over 4 Tonnes of Cannabis in Asilah, Northern Morocco

The operation is part of the country’s approach to boost security against international drug trafficking.

Rabat – Moroccan police aborted an international drug trafficking operation in Asilah, northern Morocco on Wednesday evening. Police seized 4 tonnes and 60 kilograms of cannabis during the operation.

Police also seized two inflatable boats, four engines, and 52 jerry cans containing 1,560 liters of gasoline, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement on Thursday.

Police opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The investigation also seeks to identify all accomplices involved in the trafficking network.

The operation is part of the country’s approach to fight against national and international drug trafficking.

Moroccan police carry out operations against drug trafficking throughout the year.

One of the recent operations took place on February 19, when security services thwarted an international trafficking operation of psychotropic drugs.

DGSN carried out the operation in collaboration with the American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

During the operation, police operating in Tangier-Med seized 490,000 psychotropic tablets? pills?.

DGSN’s 2020 annual report said that Morocco’s police arrested 97,564 people for their involvement in drug trafficking.

The number represents a decline of 23% compared to 2019.

In 2020, Moroccan police seized 132 kilograms of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic pills, 8 kilograms of heroin, and more than 217 tonnes of cannabis.

Police also seized 217 tonnes, 323 kilograms of cannabis resin and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 37 tonnes compared to 2019.