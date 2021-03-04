Morocco Extends State of Emergency Until April 10

Morocco seeks to maintain the state of emergency to take proactive measures in the case of urgency.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced a decision to extend the country’s state of emergency until April 10.

The cabinet announced the decision during Thursday’s government council meeting.

The measure is in line with Morocco’s preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under the state of emergency, Morocco is allowed to take urgent proactive measures, including travel bans, curfew, and lockdown.

Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19. The measure was in response to the first cases Morocco recorded after the outbreak of the pandemic in the country on March 2.

Morocco has recorded 484,753 COVID-19 cases to date, including 8,653 deaths and 470,425 recoveries.

The North African country has recently recorded fewer cases than during the first weeks of the outbreak.

With the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Morocco seeks a return to normal life soon.

The North African country has vaccinated 3,745,173 people as of March 3.

The vaccine campaign, which started on January 28, is targeting 33 million people or 80% of Morocco’s population.

The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated Morocco on the success of the campaign on Wednesday.

The organization also announced that Morocco is among the first 10 countries in the race for COVID-19 vaccines.