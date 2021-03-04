Moroccan FM: Jordan-Morocco Ties Serve as Example for Arab Relations

Jordan is the third Arab country to open a consulate in Morocco’s southern provinces.

Rabat – Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita has conveyed Morocco’s satisfaction to Jordan for opening a Jordanian consulate in the southern city of Laayoune.

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Al-Safadi chaired the consulate’s inauguration ceremony today along with Bourita.

In a post-inauguration press conference, Bourita emphasized the importance of the cooperation between Jordan and Morocco.

The official recalled that the Jordanian FM has visited Morocco for several events at different times.

“However, your visit today, to your second country, Morocco, is of special importance and has a distinct character, and will remain immortal in the memory and conscience of the Moroccan people,” Bourita stressed.

The Moroccan official also conveyed his thanks to Jordan for its steadfast position, supporting Morocco in its priority issues.

He said the visit of Jordan’s foreign minister for the inauguration ceremony embodies the “bonds and sincere” affection between the two countries’ monarchs.

King Abdullah II of Jordan announced his country’s decision to open a consulate in Laayoune on November 19, 2020.

The Jordanian King made the declaration just days after Morocco lifted a blockade Polisario caused in Guerguerat in October and the first weeks of November.

The blockade hampered commercial and civil traffic in the region and caused an uproar among the international community.

Jordan was among the countries that condemned Polisario’s maneuvers in Guerguerat, expressing support for Morocco and its action to restore peace.

He said Jordan’s position favors all of Morocco’s actions to protect its national interests, territorial integrity, and security.

Bourita reiterated Morocco’s determination to continue to work with Jordan to reinforce cooperation in all fields.

The relationship between Morocco and Jordan has “preserved its strength and distinction in a very sensitive Arab and regional circumstance. It is an occasion to make a high mention of the year of consultation and coordination between our two countries, regarding the various challenges facing our Arab region,” Bourita said.

Morocco aspires to turn the Jordanian-Moroccan cooperation as a model for Arab-Arab relations.

Jordan’s foreign minister Al Safadi also expressed satisfaction with his country’s decision to open the consulate in southern Morocco.

“Relations between the two kingdoms are historic, strategic, strong, and special,” the foreign minister said.

He emphasized cooperation at different levels, saying the relations are exemplary.

“We were and will always continue to support Morocco’s territorial integrity,” the Jordanian FM announced.

The official also announced support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, describing it as a credible and serious initiative to end the conflict.

Jordan is the third Arab country that has established a diplomatic representation in Morocco’s southern provinces.

The UAE and Bahrain also inaugurated representations in the region.

A total of 20 countries have opened embassies or consulates in Laayoune or Dakhla to date.