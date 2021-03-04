Air Arabia Maroc Announces Five New Spain-Morocco Air Routes

Spread the love

Rabat – The low-cost airline Air Arabia Maroc has announced the launch of its 2021 summer program with five new connections from Tangier, Fez, and Marrakech, Morocco to Spain starting March 28, 2021.

The airline will operate the flights within the Mediterranean pool twice per week, according to a company press release. Air Arabia Maroc currently connects Tangier to Malaga with five flights per week. Marrakech and Barcelona will now connect Thursday and Sunday, as will Fez and Malaga (Tuesday and Friday).

“The company’s customers can, from Casablanca, Fez, Tangier, Nador and Marrakech airports, now reach: Agadir, Amsterdam, Brussels, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Bordeaux, Lyon, Montpellier, Paris, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Rennes, Bologna, Milan Bergamo, Turin Cuneo, Venice, Naples, Catania, Pisa, Basel – Mulhouse, Cologne, London, Rabat and Istanbul,” the press release added.

The announcement comes on the heels of Morocco’s suspension of flights with Belgium and Italy that it implemented on March 2, and an announcement from Transavia regarding its plans to connect Bastia, on the island of Corsica, with Fez as of this summer.

Travellers departing from Morocco are usually required to take a COVID‑19 PCR test and submit additional documentation before departure, depending on the country of arrival’s policies.

Air Arabia reminds its customers that wearing a mask is compulsory on all flights and that travellers must comply with the conditions and requirements of departure and destination countries.

Air Arabia Morocco customers can book the new flights via its website and call center, its network of partner agencies, or directly from the airport, explained the same source.

As Morocco’s vaccination campaign progresses, precautionary programs, suspensions, and plans are frequently subject to review, and are regularly updated in alignment with public health developments.