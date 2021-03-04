Analyst Urges France to Back Morocco’s Stance on Western Sahara

A Moroccan journalist is urging France to recognize Morocco’s position in Western Sahara, calling bilateral cooperation a “win-win” for both Morocco and France.

Spread the love

Rabat — France’s recent pro-Morocco positions at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) indicate the country is “politically ready” to recognize Western Sahara as Moroccan, according to Moroccan journalist Talaa Saoud Al-Atlassi.

The writer highlighted the recent uptick in French support for Morocco’s Western Sahara stance in an article titled “The Moroccan Sahara: a faster path for France towards the future,” published on March 4 by Moroccan daily newspaper Al-Ittihad Al-Ichtiraki.

Al-Atlassi urged France to become an “initiator” of multilateral recognition of Morocco’s position in Western Sahara, given the country’s “political readiness for this recognition.”

“Important French celebrities in influential institutional positions have taken the initiative to demand France recognize the Moroccan character of the Sahara, following the example of the American decision,” the author wrote.

The journalist cited perceived French support for Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara within the UNSC. “The positions France expresses to the Security Council are in favor of the legitimate, peaceful, and just Moroccan decision to put an end to the Moroccan Sahara conflict,” Al-Atlassi asserted.

Last October, the French delegation to the UNSC called Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara a “serious and credible basis for discussions.”

Many pundits have also noted the strategic importance of a strong France-Morocco bilateral relationship for the European country, especially as it seeks to gain political and economic traction within Africa.

On this issue, Al-Atlassi maintained that French recognition of Morocco’s Western Sahara would be a “win-win” for the two countries.

The journalist argued that France can advance international support for Morocco’s territorial position within the EU, while Morocco helps France economically integrate into rapidly-growing African markets.

While Al-Atlassi painted a rosy picture for Morocco, it is clear that France is still a country divided on the issue of Western Sahara.

In December, France recommitted to a “political solution” in the region while leaders affirmed the country is unlikely to change its position.

The statement followed the US announcement on December 11 officially recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The UN also said its stance was unchanged by the US’ decision.