Morocco Day 2021 Economic Summit for US Economists, Investors

Morocco Day returns with a March 29 economic summit following the success of its two-day event in January,

Rabat – Morocco Day 2021 continues its year-long program with an economic summit focused on US economists and investors on March 29. The upcoming economic summit comes after a successful two-day virtual program in January.

The Morocco Day 2021 Economic Summit will focus on the digital economy, knowledge exchange, and empowering local economic actors.

Artificial intelligence will also appear on the program, promising to decode “artificial intelligence in front of the local investor and its transformation from science fiction to the world of business and investment.“

The event aims to promote digital transformation at small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “as a way to overcome devastating crises” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morocco Day 2021 in its press release emphasized that “the post-Covid-19 era requires from the local investor a high capacity for adaptation to international changes in order to overcome this period of disruption.”

In addition to promoting digital transformation, the event will further dig into digital marketing, with a particular focus on the regions around Dakhla and Laayoune. There, Morocco Day 2021 hopes to “introduce the regions to digital economy and modern business.”

The Morocco Day 2021 Economic Summit invites US investors to see the potential of Morocco, and Dakhla and Laayoune in particular, and establish a network with relevant business relations in the North African country.

Morocco Day 2021 is organized by the Moroccan American Network and will be hosted digitally on the Morocco World News website.