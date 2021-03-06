Moroccan Baghrir Recipe, Pancakes, But Better

This spongey snack is a bit more healthy than some similar options, so you can indulge without guilt!

Spread the love

Rabat- Every time someone asks me about my favorite Moroccan tea snack recipe, my mind immediately goes to baghrir.

When I was younger, I looked forward to Saturday afternoons with a heart filled with joy and a stomach ready to feast.

Growing up in a big family meant we had to dedicate time to get together every week. Work and studies usually take up so much of our time but we understood the importance of spending time with one another and catching up on our hectic lives.

Although the table would be filled with all kinds of pastries and sweets, I had a special place in my heart for baghrir.

Moroccans know baghrir as a difficult recipe to make. But its fluffy, soft texture is worth the try.

My memories take me back to when my mother would smother the baghrir with butter and honey and we would drink sweet mint tea with it.

With the pandemic limiting our family reunions, I have not had a chance to eat these delicious pancakes that were always a staple of our afternoon snacks.

With nostalgic feelings and a happy heart, I will take you through an easy, fail-proof recipe to make these delicious Moroccan pancakes.

Ingredients:

½ kilogram fine semolina

1 cup all purpose flour

16 grams baking powder

1 heaping tablespoon dried yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

3 to 4 cups of lukewarm water

A pinch of salt

Procedure

To dive into your Moroccan baghrir recipe, in a bowl, sift two cups of semolina and one cup of all purpose flour. Add the yeast, the sugar, and the salt and then slowly add the lukewarm water cup by cup. Make sure the water is not too hot for the yeast to activate.

The semolina absorbs water. So you need to give it time and keep adding water slowly until you get a homogenous, slightly thick texture.

Pour the mixture into a blender, add more water if necessary, and blend the mixture well.

Pour the batter back into a bowl and add the yeast. You will see it activate and foam a little. Slowly mix everything with a spatula or a wooden spoon until you again get a homogenous batter.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a towel and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. (This could take less time if the weather is warmer.)

After heating a non-stick pan, lower the heat and pour your batter into pancake shapes. You will start noticing bubbles forming at the top. These pancakes do not need to be flipped. Once you see they are cooked all the way, remove from heat and serve with melted butter and honey or jam.

This makes a perfect snack to serve with your afternoon tea or for breakfast. It is also a beautiful snack you can make to impress your family and friends. Besseha (cheers)!