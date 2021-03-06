Morocco Meteorology Officials Issue Extreme Weather Warning

Heavy rainfall, snow, and strong wind is expected in several provinces over the weekend

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) on Saturday, March 6, has issued a warning to citizens regarding extreme weather expected over the weekend.

Strong local thunderstorms and heavy rainfall of 60 to 80 millimeters is expected today in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Fahs-Anjra, Chefchaouen, Mdiq-Fnideq, and Tetouan. The expected rain will likely be even more intense in certain locations.

The DGM has issued a similar weather alert, with an expected downpour of 35-60 millimeters expected from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon in the provinces of Tangier-Assilah, Taounate, and Driouch.

All of Saturday, heavy thunderstorms and rain (20 to 35 millimeters) is similarly expect to hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Kelaat Sraghna, Fquih Ben Salah, Khenifra, Taza, Sefrou, Guercif, Boulemane, Essaouira, Chtouka-Ait-Baha, Tiznit, and Taroudant.

The DGM’s weather alert warns that stormy weather in the region could combine with hailstorms, while more moderate rain could in some places become more intense.

“Stormy showers” are expected in provinces situated on the Atlantic coast, with Rabat and El Jadida expected to see moderate showers with occasional heavy showers on Sunday.

Exceptionally strong rainfall is expected “in the afternoon and at night on Sunday on the Gharb, the Saiss, Oulmès, the Middle Atlas, the east of the Rif, and the Mediterranean, as well as on the North of the Oriental.”

The DGM’s weather alert also warns of 10-30 centimeters of snowfall over 24 hours in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Chichaoua, Midelt, Beni Mellal, Ifrane, Sefrou, Boulemane, Errachidia, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, and Tinghir. Some of the snowfall in these regions could continue into Monday.

High-altitude regions in the Middle and High Atlas are similarly expected to see heavy snowfall. Additionally the DGM warns of strong 70 to 90 km/h winds on saturday in the provinces of Boulemane, Figuig, Jerada, Oujda-Angad, Guercif, and Taourirt.