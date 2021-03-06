Moroccan Security Seizes Over $100,000 Worth Of Electronics

Spread the love

Rabat – Moroccan security services arrested 21 people in connection with an international goods trafficking network. The police seized cell phones, computers, tablets, as well as other electronic accessories.

The goods were intended for sale in Derb Ghallef, a commercial zone and market in Casablanca where people can buy various consumer electronics like phones.

The Moroccan police confiscated 2,496 cell phones, 51 watches, 7 laptops, 18 tablets, 4 cars, as well as other accessories and goods. Approximately MAD 931,870 ($103,305) in cash was seized from those arrested.



The investigation into the trafficking network began on February 8, when Moroccan security forces seized a large number of mobile phones, worth approximately MAD 6 million ($665,151). The international traffic network was dismantled using information provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

DGST has a wide array of responsibilities in Morocco. It has dismantled 207 terrorist cells since 2002. In the last three years alone, the Moroccan security services dismantled 32 terrorist cells, the majority of which were affiliated to the Islamic State, also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh.



DGST bases its work on collecting information about suspicious persons, including their activities, their publications on social networks, and their contacts.

“We analyze [the information] deeply, then we make the decision to intervene, depending on the imminence of the danger,” read a DGST press release.



Besides monitoring terrorist activity, as well as dismantling human and drug trafficking networks, sometimes the Moroccan security is faced with unusual circumstances. In summer 2020, DGST rescued hundreds of endangered bird species, valued at over €1 million They were recovered in a joint Moroccan-Spanish-Portuguese police operation to uncover illicit wildlife trafficking.

Established in 2019, the joint police operation between Spanish, Moroccan, and Portuguese authorities received Europol support and the codename ORATIX.