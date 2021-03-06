Morocco Sends Royal Air Maroc Plane To China To Fetch Vaccines

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco has sent a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to China in order to collect a new batch of Sinopharm vaccines. The Royal Air Maroc plane left Morocco from Casablanca’s Mohammed V airport and will soon arrive at China’s capital Beijing.

The jet is expected to land in Beijing this afternoon, where it will be loaded with China’s Sinopharm vaccines before returning to Morocco tomorrow.

Morocco has so far received 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China and India. The country is expecting to receive a total of 20 million doses in the next 6 weeks.

As of yet, the majority of administered vaccines in Morocco were from Oxford-AstraZeneca, manufactured in India. Six million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been delivered, as well as 1 million Sinopharm vaccines.

The government did not announce how many vaccines the Royal Air Maroc jet will carry from China to Morocco. The previous two deliveries of the Sinopharm vaccine provided 500,000 doses each.

In addition to the government-arranged deliveries of vaccines from China and India, Morocco will additionally receive 1,608,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX program.

Morocco’s national vaccination program has received international praise for its rapid rollout. As of Friday, March 5, Morocco has vaccinated 3,877,687 people, as well as providing the second dose to another 499,942.