US Embassy Launches New ‘Morocco Future Leaders Program’ in Dakhla

Rabat – The US Embassy in Morocco is aiming to promote youth development and leadership through a new training program in Dakhla. The US embassy partnered with Morocco’s Anoual Association to produce the Morocco Future Leaders (MFL) program.

The youth leadership program will focus on the region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, home to the popular resort town and port under development in Dakhla.

The US embassy’s youth leadership program will gather together 20 young people from Morocco who will spend five months on a series of virtual training. The goal of the program is to train participants to become “effective leaders in their home communities,” according to the program’s press release.

Davida MacDonald, the Cultural Attaché at the US Embassy described the project’s goals, “the goal of this outstanding program is to provide support for the next generation of Morocco’s young civic leaders.”

“By strengthening their communication and leadership skills, they can become even more effective community champions,” MacDonald stated. She added that “we are excited this year to work for the first time with emerging young leaders from Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab.”

At the opening ceremony of the youth leadership program, MacDonald spoke at the first training workshop for the 2021 group of participants.

According to the MFL press release, participants will “learn to design community projects as part of the program curriculum.” The program will be concluded with a competition where the most promising ideas from participants will receive awards from the US embassy and the Anoual Association.