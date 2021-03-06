Morocco Records 407 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths Nationwide

Morocco’s vaccination campaign is in full swing while the local epidemic continues its gradual downward slope

Rabat – Morocco’s health authorities continue to provide good health in regard to the national epidemic that continues its steady decline from its peak in November.

Morocco detected another 407 new COVID-19 cases, and three related deaths over the past 24 hours. The new data brings the total number of cases since the emergence of the pandemic to 485,974. Currently, Morocco has 5,379 active cases of COVID-19.

Hospitals across Morocco are caring for 357 severe cases of COVID-19, resulting in 11.3% of intensive care beds being occupied by coronavirus-related patients.

On the preventative front, Morocco continues to make great strides towards its goal of reaching herd immunity by vaccinating 80% of the population.

Morocco has currently provided 3,913,615 citizens and residents with a free first dose, as well as 578,942 who have received their second dose that provides immunity from COVID-19 infection.

The remarkable success of Morocco’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign was noted by several foreign outlets as the country continues to be the best performer in Africa by a large margin.

Still, COVID-19 continues to infect people across Morocco’s diverse regions.

Grand Casablanca-Settat detected the most new cases (258) and reported the death of one patient. The country’s economic heartland was followed by Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima where 49 new cases were found and no related deaths occured over the past 24 hours.

The Oriental region detected 25 new cases and no deaths while Morocco’s capital region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported 19 cases and no deaths.

Only two more regions recorded COVID-19 related deaths in Morocco. Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 12 new cases and one death while Marrakech-Safi similarly recorded one death, as well as 11 new cases.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra detected 9 new cases, followed by Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7) Fes-Meknes (4) and Daraa Tafilalet where two new cases were detected.