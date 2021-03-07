Western Sahara: EU Parliamentarian Outlines Growing Support for Morocco’s Position

Several European countries are calling on the EU to join the growing global consensus in supporting Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Spread the love

Rabat – EU parliamentarian Tomas Zdechovsky has listed the positive development in the Western Sahara conflict, recalling the US recent decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

In a recent written question to the EU, the member of the European Parliament said the situation in Arica “has changed significantly in recent months.”

Zdechovsky recalled the diplomatic rapprochement between Morocco and Israel, as well as the US’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara; he also cited EU countries that support Morocco’s position.

He said some EU member states, including Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and Poland have expressed support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“Is the EEAS [European External Action Services] considering moving in a similar direction?” the MP asked.

Several countries from all continents have publicly embraced Morocco’s position, describing its Autonomy Plan as a credible and serious solution to end the Sahara conflict.

On December 10, former US president Donald Trump made a historic decision by recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

Reflecting the growing, unwavering international support for Morocco’sstance is that about 20 countries have in recent months opened their consulates in the country’s southern provinces.

The latest country to join the pro-Morocco momentum was Jordan, which opened its consulate in the region of Laayoune on Thursday.

Jordan also reiterated support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, saying it the most realistic route to a lasting solution in Western Sahara.

Morocco submitted its Autonomy Plan to the UN Security Council in 2007. The Moroccan initiative suggests making Western Sahara a semi-autonomous region that remains under Morocco’s sovereignty.

The plan will allow the region’s inhabitants to manage their social, economic, and political affairs while Morocco handles defense and diplomacy.

The Western Sahara region is witnessing rapid socio-economic and political transformations, with more countries signing investment deals and development projects projected to make the southern provinces a regional economic hub.

With the EU steering clear of committing to a clear position on the Sahara question, Morocco has called on the European body to join the international trend and support the positive dynamics underway in Morocco’s southern provinces.

In February, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita called on the EU to come out of its comfort zone and support the growing international consensus on the Sahara conflict.

The official said that more countries are supporting Morocco’s autonomy initiative as the surest way out of the decades-long political impasse in Western Sahara.

“This is not an isolated position, but a trend at the level of the international community.”

He recalled that the process has gone “round and round for years,” recalling that the conflict has an impact on the situation of the Sahel region — where terror organizations are active in the region.

“Today, the train will leave. Is Europe going to remain passive or contribute to this dynamic? Bourita asked.

Several EU officials have since called on the European body to support Morocco’s position.

Louis Michel, Belgium’s former Foreign Minister and Jacques Brotchi, the Honorary president of the Belgian Senate, released a joint statement in February to support Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the most viable way to end the Sahara dispute.

“Now we can see that the world is moving slowly but surely towards the recognition of the sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara, a positive move for geographic, political and geo-strategic reasons,” the joint statement reads.