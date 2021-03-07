COVID-19: Morocco Receives 500,000 of Sinopharm Vaccines

With the new arrival, Morocco has to date received 8.5 million doses of vaccines.

Rabat – Morocco received a new batch of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines today to reinforce its vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Royal Air Maroc’s Dreamliner flight carried the new batch to the Mohammed V airport in Casablanca.

The new batch is the third arrival from China’s Sinopharm. In total, Morocco has received 1.5 million doses of the Chinese vaccine.

The North African country also uses the AstraZeneca vaccine, of which it has so far received seven million doses.

With the new arrival, Morocco has received a total of 8.5 million doses of vaccines.

Morocco is among the countries speeding up their vaccination campaigns against the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said Morocco is part of the first 10 countries that have “successfully completed the challenge of vaccination” against the pandemic.

Morocco launched its vaccination campaign on January 28.

King Mohammed VI launched the vaccine rollout by taking the first campaign’s dose.

Morocco has vaccinated 3,913,615 as of March 6.

About 578,942 have received the second dose of the vaccines.

Morocco seeks to secure a collective immunization against the pandemic by vaccinating 33 million people or 80% of its population.

In the aggregate, the country has recorded 485, 974 COVID-19 cases, including 471,919 recoveries , and 8, 676 deaths.

It has also carried out 5,234,576 COVID-19 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.