Morocco Expects More Stormy Rainfall, Snowfall

Strong rainfall is expected to continue through Monday in several provinces across the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts strong and stormy showers and snowfall today and Monday in several provinces across Morocco.

DMN expects stormy showers of orange level ranging between 25 and 50 millimeters in a score of provinces, including Sefrou, Taounate, Taza, Fez, Guercif, and Moulay Yaacoub.

The rainfall will continue until tomorrow the directorate said.

The same weather ranging between 15 and 30 millimeters are expected on Sunday in the provinces of Al Houceima, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, El Jadida, Khemisset, M’diq-Fnideq, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Nouaceur, Rabat, Sale , Settat, Skhirat-Temara, and Tetouan.

Moderate rainfall ranging between 15 to 25 millimeters are expected this afternoon and overnight in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, El Hajeb, Figuig, Ifrane, Jerada, Khénifra, Meknès, Midelt, Oujda- Angad, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, and Taourirt.

Snowfall between 5 to 20 centimeters in height is also in the forecast today in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Midelt, Beni Mellal, Sefrou and Boulemane. Some snowfall will persist tomorrow in the reliefs of the High and Middle Atlas.

In the past few weeks, Morocco’s weather directorate published a series of notices about rainfall and snowfall.

The directorate started updating weather conditions frequently after public backlash due to recent tragic incidents.

In 2019, Tizert villagers in the Taroudant province suddenly found themselves swept away by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the region on August 28 and 29 of that year, causing floods that resulted in considerable human and material damage.

Citizens lashed out at the government and questioned the construction of the football pitch in a critical location.

Some angry residents also condemned the lack of warning against a potential rainfall that would cause floods.

Several Moroccan cities have also experienced heavy floods in recent weeks, including Casablanca, Tangier, and Tetouan.

Floods killed 28 Moroccans in Tangier after water submerged a residential villa that hosted an illegal textile unit, causing a short circuit.