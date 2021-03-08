Morocco Elected Vice-President to 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco takes on another leadership role on the international stage, as the North African country was elected as vice-president of the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice on March 7, in Kyoto, Japan.



Originally scheduled to take place between April 20-27, 2020, the congress was postponed to March 7-12, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being held in a hybrid format, a mixture of virtual and face-to-face conferences.



The Japanese Minister of Justice Yoko Kamikawa, who leads the 14th congress as the president, will receive the support of 21 elected vice-presidents. Ambassador Representative of Morocco to the United Nations Office in Vienna, Azzeddine Farhane was one of the elected representatives.



The Moroccan delegation is chaired by the Minister of Justice Mohamed Ben Abdelkader, and also includes the Ambassador of Morocco in Tokyo, the Ambassador Permanent Representative of Morocco in Vienna, as well as other Moroccan senior officials of differing ministerial departments.



Read also: Islamophobic Hate Crimes on the Rise in Germany

Morocco’s election could not have happened if the country was not seen as a consistent and reliable partner, especially within the context of the war on terrorism, corruption, and general crime prevention.



The United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice has been held every five years in different countries since 1955. The meetings are held in order to support national and international policies within the context of crime prevention and criminal justice.

The congress’ point of focus this year covers a diverse range of topics, aiming to advance crime prevention, criminal justice, and the rule of law, within the framework of the 2030 agenda. The congress will be examining multidimensional approaches to promote rule of law, as well as the culture of lawfulness, as well as looking to strengthen international cooperation and technical assistance in preventing all forms of crime, including terrorism.



Other countries that were elected to the position of vice-president were Bangladesh, Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, China, Cuba, Colombia, Egypt, Libya, Kenya, Namibia, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Thailand, Venezuela, and Paraguay.