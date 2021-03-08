Morocco Leads as Biggest Arab Exporter to Mexico in 2020

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco took the lead as the biggest Arab exporter to Mexico in 2020, reaching over $298 million (MAD 2.6 billion) worth of exported goods, according to the Mexican National Council of Foreign Trade (COMCE).



Exports from Morocco to Mexico consist of calcium phosphates, spare parts for vehicles and aircraft, and sea fishing products. Morocco’s exports have overtaken those of other developed Arab economies, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.



Morocco, for its part, has imported approximately $26 million (MAD 235 million) in goods from Mexico. Most consist of butane gas, as well as electronic and mechanical equipment.



Bilateral trade between the two countries reached a total of $324 million (MAD 2.9 billion) in 2020. Moroccan exports to the second-largest Latin American economy grew in 2020, despite the prevalence of COVID-19 and the effect it had on international trade.



“The development prospects for these exchanges are promising,” read a press release from the same Moroccan embassy in Mexico City. In the same press release, the Moroccan ambassador to Mexico City, Abdelfattah Lebbar, expressed his hope for the two countries to take advantage of their commercial potential, particularly within the context of the 2004 cooperation agreement between COMCE and the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).



In September 2020 Morocco and Mexico renewed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with the creation of a diplomatic friendship group.



The friendship group is led by Professor Armando Barriguete, a former adviser to the Mexican government and member of the Mexican National Academy of Medicine. Experts from the fields of health, agriculture, agro-industry, gastronomy, education, culture, tourism, business, media, and cinema all partook in the establishment of the group.

On January 13, 2020, a Mexican delegation flew to Rabat to take part in a meeting of the Moroccan-Mexican parliamentary friendship group.