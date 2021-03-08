Morocco’s Undivided Map Is The New Target of Algeria’s Ranting Diplomacy

Algeria is mobilizing its hostility to challenge Morocco’s diplomatic gains at the international level.

Rabat – Moodily dismissive of both its internal crises and the growing international consensus on Western Sahara, the Algerian regime is putting all its focus on boosting its hostile propaganda against Morocco’s territorial integrity.

On Sunday, the controversy-prone Algerian news outlet Echourouk Online published yet another anti-Moroccan report, suggesting that Algiers is as ever keen to upgrade its mobilization against Rabat’s position on the Sahara conflict.

Driving the Algerian outlet’s anti-Morocco rant was its and the algerian regime’s dismay at the use of undivided Moroccan maps by international organizations and official governmental websites.

Several websites linked to the US government recently adopted Morocco’s integral map in line with recent developments in Western Sahara.

The US State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have both started using Morocco’s undivided map.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also started using a map of Morocco that includes the southern provinces in Western Sahara.

Echourouk Online’s outrage-filled coverage of the use of Morocco’s undivided map means Algiers is intent on countering Morocco’s diplomatic advances on the Sahara question. Eager to promote Polisario’s aspirations, Algeria is sparing no efforts to oppose Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its southern region.

In reaction to the increasing normalization of Morocco’s undivided map, Algeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry notified the Ministry of Higher Education about the urgency of countering Morocco’s “strategy,” Echourouk reported.

The idea is that the Algerian diplomacy is calling on all the other government departments, especially the education ministry, to intensify their anti-Morocco mobilization or rhetoric.

In its message, the foreign department also urged Algerian diplomats and other public officials to request the withdrawal of all documents and maps that show an integral map of Morocco in all events they attend at the international level.

The move comes as no surprise; it is the extension of the Algerian regime’s pro-Polisario lobbying and PR efforts. For the past four decades, Morocco’s eastern neighbor has been a tireless, if not the main, promoter of separatism in Western Sahara.

Challenging Morocco’s territorial integrity and interfering in its domestic affairs has become a signature policy for successive Algerian regimes.

As well as broadcasting Polisario’s war claims and “victories” against Morocco, Algiers arms, finances, hosts, and supports the separatist group in its “decolonization struggle.”

No wonder, then, that the US’ newfound, and unambiguous, support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara has left Algeria angry and apparently disoriented. Desperate to reverse the apparently inexorable Moroccan momentum, Algeria has mobilized its media landscape to ignite an online war against Moroccan interests.

Echourouk’s distorted and vehemence-driven coverage of Morocco appears to be — for now, at least — the perfect embodiment of Algeria’s embrace of fabrications and half-truths to smear Morocco.

Recently, the news outlet aired a controversial satirical television program depicting King Mohammed VI as a puppet to criticize the rapprochement between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Moroccans across the world reacted to the program, calling on Algeria to show responsibility and focus on its internal issues.

Moroccans also launched a hashtag, emphasizing that Morocco and the King are “a red line.”