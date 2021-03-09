Vaccination Campaign for Foreign Residents in Morocco Running Smoothly

The president of the AFR thanked Morocco for the smooth campaign and for the management of the COVID-19 crisis.

Spread the love

Rabat – The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is also benefiting foreigners residing in Morocco.

President of the Association des Francais de Rabat (AFR) “Association of French [people] in Rabat], Frederic Bauer said that the vaccination campaign for foreign residents is running smoothly.

Like Moroccans, foreigners residing in Morocco benefit from free vaccines.

King Mohammed VI ordered that the vaccination campaign should be free for all Moroccans and residents.

The country launched the campaign on January 28. The King was the first to take the vaccine.

Bauer lauded the smooth organization of the campaign, saying that local authorities “knocked on our doors to communicate to us the dates and places” of the vaccination center.

Authorities also notified foreign residents, many of which have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

“The management of the crisis in the kingdom was perfect,” the president of AFR said, citing the low number of COVID-19 cases.

The AFR president added that Moroccans should be proud of their country.

“Morocco is in full development,” he added.

Morocco recorded 486, 325 COVID-19 cases to date. The number of recoveries reached 472, 544, while the death toll stands at 8,683.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is also getting lower. The count of active COVID-19 cases reached 5,098, including 389 in severe condition.

Morocco’s vaccinated population is on the way to exceed 4 million beneficiaries.

The number of beneficiaries reached 3,961, 941 as of March 8.

Meanwhile, the number of people who received the second dose of the vaccine has reached 651, 351.