COVID-19 : Morocco Suspends Flights With 6 Other Countries

Flights suspended with more than 19 countries amid the outbreak of new COVID-19 variants.

Rabat – Morocco’s government suspended flights to and from six other countries to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its new variants.

Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) announced today that Morocco has suspended flights with Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Poland.

The travel suspension which started on Monday at midnight, will run until March 21.

Morocco has suspended flights with more than 19 countries as part of the proactive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

On March 5, Morocco also suspended flights with Algeria and Egypt.

The list of countries Morocco suspended flights includes, Turkey, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

Morocco also suspended flights with Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Denmark, the UK, and Brazil.

The suspension of flights is part of Morocco’s state of emergency.

Morocco extended the state of emergency last week until April 10.

The North African country imposed the measure in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Morocco seeks to reach a collective immunization as soon as possible, in the hope that normality can soon resume after a year of crisis due to the pandemic.

Morocco launched the vaccination campaign on January 28, vaccinating over 3,961,941 people as of March 8.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 486,325, including 472,544 recoveries, and 8,683 deaths.