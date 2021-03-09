Police Seize More Than 2 Tonnes of Cannabis in Tetouan, Northern Morocco

The operation took place in collaboration with members of the Royal Gendarmerie.

Rabat – Moroccan police seized 2.286 tonnes of cannabis resin on Monday in the city of Tetouan, northern Morocco.

Police arrested one suspect during the drug trafficking operation.

The suspect, 54, has a criminal record for drug trafficking and robbery, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police arrested the suspect in collaboration with the Royal Gendarmerie on the secondary road linking Larache and Tangier, northern Morocco.

The suspect remains in custody for further investigation in order to determine the circumstances of the case and to arrest all possible accomplices.

Moroccan security services intensified security operations against drug trafficking.

On March 7, police sized two more tonnes of cannabis in the city of Laayoune in southern Morocco.

On March 5, a security collaboration between police, maritime patrols, and the Royal Navy led to a major seizure of 7 tonnes of cannabis resin in Mehdia, Kenitra.

In the same week, Moroccan police seized over 3 tonnes of cannabis in the city of El Jadida, near Casablanca, and 4 tonnes in Asilah, northern Morocco.

In 2020, DGSN arrested 97,564 people for their involvement in drug trafficking cases.

During the same year, Morocco seized 217.32 kilograms of cannabis resin and its derivatives. The number represents an increase of 37 tonnes compared to 2019.