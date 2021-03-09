Morocco’s ENSA, Harvard Kennedy School inaugurate Training on Public Policy

Spread the love

Rabat – The National Higher School of Management (ENSA) and Harvard University have launched a training course on Monday on new approaches to evaluate public policy.

The new partnership intends to produce modernized public policies that require an accurate assessment and evaluation of new developmental initiatives involving Morocco.

The training aims to enhance the use of the Building Capacity to Use Research Evidence (BCURE) to extract data-based research lessons and make use of them in decision-making within the National Higher School of Management.

The training will be divided in two phases: the formation of the two components (TOT), and the establishment of BCURE modules in the school’s basic training units to keep up with the download of the new development model.

A source stated that the training will be supervised by the University of “Harvard Kennedy School’s” PhD professors namely Janina Matuziski, Dan Levy, Charlotte Tomenelli, and Amelia Knudso.

ENSA has aspired for more than 3 years, to make a significant contribution to strengthen skills by creating a real focus on the evaluation and analysis of public policies.

Senior frameworks from the Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Interior, the National Observatory for Human Development, the Competition Council, the National Authority for Systems Evaluation, Education and Training will participate in the training, with the aim of improving and evaluating the skills and evaluation of practitioners and frameworks in public institutions in public policy.