Laayoune’s Medicine Faculty to Welcome Students Next Year

Rabat – The Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of Laayoune will open its doors “in the next academic year,” the Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi announced on Monday.

The government is carrying out the project for a budget estimated at MAD 257 million ($28.413 million).

The minister said that “it was agreed with the local authorities and the heads of Laayoune El-Sakia El Hamra region and Laayoune municipality to accelerate the pace of work so that the faculty is ready within its specified deadline.”

For educational and scientific research purposes, the faculty encompasses a library, training centers, an amphitheatre with a capacity of 400 seats, three 50-seat training rooms, two defence rooms, two thesis rooms, four seminar rooms, and four meeting rooms.

It also includes teaching departments, practical teaching premises, specialized laboratories, research centers, theoretical teaching rooms that host four 300-seat lecture theaters, six 60-seat classrooms, ten tutorial rooms, technical and social-sports premises.

The faculty covers a total area of 10 hectares with 22,900 square meters.

The Delegate Minister in charge of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Idris Ouicha accompanied Amzazi to the site, along with the the governor of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Abd Essalam Bekrate, and the governor of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra district, Sidi Hamdi Ould Errachid, the governor of Tarfaya province, Mohamed Hamim, and the governor of Boujdour province, Ibrahim Benbrahim.

The faculty establishment goes hand in hand with Morocco’s development program launched in the region which aims at initiating various socio-economic projects.

In 2019, the government started a series of construction works, including an industrial park with an investment of MAD 259 million ($ 28,634 million), four sports fields for MAD 7.3 million ($807,075) and solar public lightings as part of Morocco’s commitment to save energy.