Rabat to Host Hassan II Trophy for Traditional Equestrian Arts in November

The 21st annual Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts (Tbourida) will take place in Rabat.

Rabat – On Tuesday, the Royal Moroccan Federation of Equestrian Sports (FRMSE) announced that the Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts (Tbourida) will take place in Dar Es-Salam, Rabat, from November 15-21.

FRMSE said the measure takes into account the preventive security measures recommended by the authorities.

The 21st annual Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts was supposed to take place last year (2020) in Rabat from June 15-21 June.

The organizers postponed the event as part of precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization of the 2021 event remains dependent on the decisions of the authorities, this is related to the development of the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in Morocco.

The 20th annual Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts took place from 17-23 June 2019.

The qualified “Sorbas” troops participated in the Moroccan championship after regional and interregional competitions across more than 20 cities in Morocco, bringing together 18 senior troops (17 years and older) and 6 junior troops (aged between 12 and 16 years).

FRMSE noted in 2019 that a procedure was initiated to include traditional equestrian art in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, given the importance of this traditional national heritage.