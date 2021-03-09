Morocco, UN Chair Official Inauguration of UN-Habitat Office in Rabat

The Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing, and City Policy in Rabat hosts the national office of UN-Habitat is headquartered in.

Rabat – Minister of National Land Development, Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy Nouzha Bouchareb and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program Maimunah Mohd Sharif chaired the inauguration ceremony of the national office of UN-Habitat on Monday.

Through the office, Morocco aims to benefit from the United Nations program in the implementation of policies in the field of development and housing, coinciding with the government’s program for National Cities without Slums.

Commenting on the opening, Bouchareb said, “The opening of the national office of UN-Habitat in Morocco… will allow the kingdom to benefit from the UN expertise to implement its general policies in the field of reconstruction and housing.”

In 2016, the government of Morocco and the UN-Habitat signed a “headquarters agreement” of opening the office to serve as a channel to open up to partner countries of UN-Habitat to certain African countries.

Bouchareb said that the opening of the office will also enable more openness to the partner countries of UN-Habitat, “especially African countries within the framework of South-South cooperation, by sharing the Moroccan experience in the areas of land development, urban planning, housing, city policy, and benefiting from the experiences of other countries on the continent in these fields.”

The minister thanked UN-Habitat for supporting the implementation of the national priorities in relation to housing, land planning, and sustainable urban development, as well as for strengthening its representation in Morocco.

UN official Maimunah Mohd Sharif said that the opening of a UN-Habitat office in Rabat is part of the UN-Habitat program’s partnership with its government partners to work together to achieve sustainable development goals.

Several officials and representatives of the United Nations system in Morocco took part in the ceremony, including the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad, Nouzha El Ouafi, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, the President of the Association of Regions of Morocco, Mohand Laenser, and the Wali of the region of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, Mohamed Yacoubi.

Morocco and the UN also signed the UN-Habitat 2020-2023 country program, a framework that guides the cooperation between the UN program and the Moroccan government.