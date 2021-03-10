Former Brazilian President Calls on Biden to Support US Western Sahara Position

Many international public figures and officials signed letters in defense of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Rabat – Former Brazilian President Fernando Collor De Mello sent a letter to US President Joe Biden, calling on him to support US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The former president expressed his sincere satisfaction with Trump’s decision to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara.

Former President Donald Trump made his decision on December 10, just a few weeks before leaving the White House.

The decision received applause from the international community, with many countries reiterating support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

De Mello said the US recognition came at an important time as the “political process aimed at resolving the regional dispute requires a new dynamic.”

He also warned against Polisario’s maneuvers in the region, describing them as “acts of destabilization.”

“I also welcome the decision to recognize the autonomy initiative as the sole basis for solving the regional dispute over the Sahara,” he said.

De Maello, who is also a current senator, hopes for the Biden administration to advance the Western Sahara conflict towards a “just and lasting solution, thanks to its continued support for the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative.”

De Maello is not the first public figure to submit a letter to Biden. Many other foreign dignitaries, including former heads of states, diplomats, and MPs have urged the new US administration to support Trump’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

Earlier his month, a number of Canadian public figures addressed a similar letter to Biden. In it, they emphasized the importance of US-Morocco ties.

The signatories of the letter included Jacques Saada, president of the Unified Sephardic Community of Quebec, Avraham Elarar, president of the Sephardic Federation of Canada, Katherine Tokes, and CEO of Tokes Consulting Montreal.

“The US recognition is the culmination not of a few years or of a few decades, but of 300 years, which made such an act of just friendship natural,” said the letter.

In a related development late last month, the Moroccan community in the US also sent the US Senate a letter to correct fallacies about Western Sahara contained in a letter from 27 senators.

The 27 senators, led by outspoken Polisario supporter Senator James Inhofe, had called on Biden’s administration to reverse the US’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

However, the Moroccan community responded to the hostile demand by exposing the senators’ letter inaccuracies.

As well as providing historical evidence in support of the Moroccanness of the region, the Moroccan community showed that promoting separatism in Western Sahara could create profound instability in the region.

Most recently, a group of 250 political leaders from across the world signed a separate letter to call on Biden to express support for Trump’s recognition.

“We, former heads of government, former ministers, elected officials, members of parliament, are honored to express satisfaction with regards to the United States’ sovereign decision to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco on the Sahara Provinces,” the letter said.