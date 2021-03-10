COVID-19: Vaccines Will Only Become Harder to Secure

Spread the love

Rabat – Samir Machour, one of Morocco’s key negotiators of COVID-19 vaccine purchases, believes that securing vaccines will become increasingly difficult.



Morocco has already vaccinated over 4 million of its citizens and residents, more than 10% of its total population, and has received 8.5 million doses of the Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines so far. Despite the internationally-recognized success story of the North African country, Machour explained on Facebook why he believes that securing the vaccines in the coming months might become increasingly tougher.



“This race which was first a race for the development of the vaccine has now turned into a race for supplies, whatever the price and whatever the consequences,” said Machour.



The danger comes from a simple fact, he explained that “the planned global production capacity, of all vaccines combined, does not exceed 9.2 billion doses by the end of 2021 – which is barely enough to immunize about 4.8 billion people.”



This is not helped by the fact that high-income countries are consistently purchasing more vaccines than they need, leaving many poorer nations unable to acquire the bare minimum to inoculate even their most vulnerable citizens.



“AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna together have a combined production capacity of 5.3 billion doses planned for the end of 2021 (and that is not sure yet),” he explained. “Sinovac and Sinopharm, 1 billion doses each, CanSino, 200 million doses, Sputnik, 500 million doses and J&J, one billion doses by the end of 2021.”



This means that countries will have to prioritize between those who need to receive the vaccine in 2021, over those who can wait until 2023 to be inoculated, according to Machour.



He continued his post lauding his country’s national vaccination campaign, noting that Morocco is “far ahead of many other developed countries” in this regard.



“The vaccination campaign in Morocco was and still is an example for other countries in the world,” Machour concluded.