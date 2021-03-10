COVID-19, Morocco Launches Vaccination Campaign in Prison Near Rabat

The campaign is benefiting eligible inmates in all prisons across Morocco.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco launched a vaccination campaign for prisoners at the Tiflet I local prison near Rabat on Wednesday.

Tafouk Abtal, Head of the health division at the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) said that the operation is taking place under the best conditions.

He said that inmates in prisons across the country are “benefiting from the vaccination campaign in the same way as their fellow citizens outside prisons.”

The health expert said that the inmates benefit from the vaccination campaign according to their age category, welcoming the mobilization of medical and paramedical executives from the DGAPR.

“All DGAPR officials have benefited from the first dose of vaccine, while the injection of the second dose has just been launched,” he said.

The director of the local prison Allal Bartal said that health officials from the Ministry of Health and local authorities are ensuring the implementation of King Mohammed VI’s instructions regarding the vaccination campaign.

He said that the vaccination operation is likely to strengthen inmates’ sense of citizenship and “will be a vector for their successful reintegration into the country within society upon leaving” prisons

MAP quoted a detainee who received the vaccination, expressing his and other inmates’ satisfaction with the national vaccination campaign.

Speaking in a condition of anonymity, the inmate said the “injection of the first dose of the vaccine went well and the second dose will be given to us in about 28 days.”

Morocco started the vaccination campaign on January 28 to secure herd immunity among 80%, or 33 million people, of the population.

The country has vaccinated more than 4,017,087 people, while 717,113 people received the second dose of the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified Morocco among the first 10 countries that have “successfully completed the challenge of vaccination” against COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has reached 486,833, including 473,208 recoveries, and 8,695 deaths.