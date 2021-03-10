Morocco’s Vaccinated Population Reaches 4,080,009

Morocco recorded 10 COVID-19 related deaths today, with the death toll reaching 8,705.

Rabat – Morocco’s vaccinated population reached 4,080,009 against COVID-19, as of Wednesday, March 10, at 6 p.m.

The number of people who received their second doses of vaccines reached 854,274.

In the past 24 hours, authorities recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases.

The numbers bring the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 487,286.

In the past 24 hours, the health ministry also announced 530 new recoveries from COVID-19 and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands473, 738 , marking a 97.2 % national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 8,705, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco now counts 4,843 active COVID-19 cases, including 406 in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 283 new cases in the past 24 hours and five deaths.

Tanger -Tetouan- Al Hoceima comes second (37 cases, one death ), followed by Oriental (29 cases, two deaths), Rabat- Sale- Kenitra (29 cases), Marrakech-Safi (27 cases), Souss-Massa (24 cases, two deaths), and Beni-Mellal Khenifra (six cases).

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded six cases, followed by Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (six cases), Fez Meknes (four cases), Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (one case), Guelmim Oued Noun (one case).