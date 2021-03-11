Research Proves Male and Female Brains are Identical

Spread the love

Neuroscience and Behavioural Reviews published research discrediting neurosexism and proving male and female brains are almost identical.

For decades, scientific findings rooted in sexism aimed to justify female inferiority.

Neuroscientist Lise Eliot analyzed 30 years worth of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and postmortem studies to find neurological differences between the biological sexes.

Eliot and her team analyzed decades worth of research identifying sex-based differences in the brain. They concluded the field of neuroscience was hindered by what is known as the ‘file drawer effect’. To put it simply, any research produced over the last few decades that showed no differences between the male and female brains was not published and would be left in the researchers’ drawer.

This explains the abundance of published research that focuses on the “discovered” sex-based differences in the brain but none that prove brains are identical.

The analysis of the then ground-breaking neuroscientific discoveries shows a lack of scientific accuracy due to faulty MRI results.

The male brain is typically 11% larger than the female brain since birth. This 19th-century discovery does not prove enhanced or superior cognitive abilities in males. In fact, this difference in size is a result of more white matter in the male brain. Making the claim that “bigger brains are better brains” utterly incorrect.

The findings of this research categorically prove that “the human brain is incredibly similar in structure and function across the sexes.”

“Dump the dimorphism”

“Dump the dimorphism”, the scientists expressed in the title of the paper. They concluded that “the human brain is not sexually dimorphic.”

The differences in human brains are not attributed to sex. The research shows that size difference, for example, exists in the same capacity between two brains of the same biological sex.

Neuroscientists are now going in a different direction by looking at the brain as monomorphic. In 2015, a study showed that human brains cannot be categorized into two distinct classes for the brain is “a mosaic of characteristics.” Adding to the fact that sex-based differences in neurology stem from nothing more than a sexist approach to neuroscience.

Patriarchy and sexism have indoctrinated many to believe that the larger size of male brains proves that female brains are incomplete, underdeveloped, or less capable.

By discrediting this approach to neurology that is often used to justify the inferiority of women or their inability to integrate into “advanced fields”, one can finally focus on the social paradigm that conditions females at a young age to feel inferior.