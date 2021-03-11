Suriname to Open Consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla

The country withdrew recognition of Polisario in 2016.

Rabat – The Republic of Suriname decided to open a consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco, Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin announced today.

The official announced the news after his talks with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita.

Suriname will also establish an embassy in Rabat with a view to boosting bilateral cooperation and promoting investment and trade.

The Surinamese official also reiterated support for Morocco’s position and sovereignty regarding Western Sahara.

The South American country withdrew recognition of Polisario’s self-proclaimed SADR in 2016.

Suriname will join a growing list of countries that have established diplomatic representations in Morocco’s southern provinces.

Dakhla hosts the consulates general of The Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Last week, Jordan also opened a consulate in Laayoune to support Morocco’s territorial integrity.

In addition to Jordan, Laayoune hosts the diplomatic representations of the Comoros, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Burundi, Eswatini, Zambia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Suriname and Morocco also emphasized the need to cooperate in different fields, establishing a roadmap for collaboration for the 2021-2024 period.

Bourita and Ramdin signed the cooperation roadmap, vowing to see their friendly relations growing.

The two officials also discussed means to develop business-to-business relations, with a view to strengthening bilateral exchanges within the framework of cooperation.