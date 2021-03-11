Despite Rhetoric, Britain Supports Authoritarian Regimes Worldwide

The British government supports 56% of all authoritarian countries by selling arms, training security forces or providing direct military support

Freedom House, a US non-governmental organization, has published a report labeling 64 countries out of 210 as 'not free'. Remarkably, the report shows that Great Britain does business with the majority of regimes the report labels as authoritarian.

The British government supports 56% of the world’s most authoritarian countries either by selling arms, providing security training or it has deployed troops on their territories.

Classifying authoritarian regimes

The Freedom House report classified the regimes according to their electoral system, freedom of expression and rule of law.

Democratic activists, human rights defenders, and whistle-blowers who speak out against repressive rule in these countries fear being assassinated, abducted, or jailed.

While opponents of the UK like Russia, China, Syria and Iran have been identified as ‘not free’, the majority are either allies or partners of the British.

The authoritarian regimes that Britain partners or allies with vary from absolute monarchies to authoritarian leaders who hold biased elections or occupy regions with military force.

A number of African countries including; Egypt, Rwanda, Mali and Cameroon have been designated as “not free,” with their governments gaining significant assistance from the United Kingdom.

Force for good?

Britain’s support for authoritarian regimes stands in stark contrast to its rhetoric.

The findings cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s argument to be a global ‘force for good.’ Johnson said at the Munich Security Conference, “now that we have left the EU, Parliament has a greater say over foreign policy and this has only reinforced our national determination to be a Force for Good in the World.”

‘The UK will always stand up for our values and defend and promote human rights…’ a UK government spokesperson told online outlet Declassified.

Despite the fact that the UK partners with some controversial parties, it also supports other reliable countries such as Morocco.

The relationship between the two strategic allies have recently witnessed a boost.

During the 300th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the two counties have launched a list of agreements in different fields; politics, investments, trade, security, defense, culture and education.

The two countries aim at maintaining bilateral cooperation.