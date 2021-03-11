Morocco Unveils New National Geology Plan

The plan aims to advance Morocco’s mining sector and garner more investment.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Energy, Mines, and Environment Aziz Rabbah chaired on Wednesday the presentation ceremony of the National Geology Plan 2021-2030 (PNG) at the ministry’s headquarters in Rabat.

Through the elaboration of the plan, the ministry intends to breathe life into the Geological Service of Morocco (SGM), according to a ministry press release.

The National Geology Plan consists of four main strategic directions aimed at “increasing the attractiveness of mining in Morocco.”

One of the orientations intends to ensure a national geoscientific infrastructure anticipating knowledge needs. Another aims to guarantee development of digital infrastructure and advanced services.

The other two aim at securing the development of geoscientific applications, supporting broad transversality of the SGM mission, and the SGM’s institutional evolution.

SGEM is an initiative that seeks to respond to the strategic issues of various sectors of the economy.

The PNG 2021-2030 program’s core elements include developing a National Geoscientific Mapping Program for 2020-2030; developing dissemination platforms, portals, and advanced analysis services; supporting the development of the mining sector in harmony with Morocco Mining Plan; and sustainable management of mineral resources.

It also encompasses improving and promoting Morocco’s potential in quarry materials and minerals, promoting Morocco’s potential in raw materials associated with the energy transition, and sustainably managing aquifers and further developing groundwater potential.

Other core elements include developing Morocco’s geological heritage, and “institutional development and anchoring in the principles of good governance, through the creation of a National Geoscience Center.”

The National Geology Plan comes after the minister’s call in January for more investments in Morocco’s mining sector.

He said that investments in Moroccan mines reached MAD 14 billion ($1.5 billion), with the objective of reaching $415 million in mineral investments and creating around 30,000 job opportunities.