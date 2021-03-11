WEF Names Moroccan Sanae Lahlou 2021 ‘Young Global Leader’

The new young global leader of the World Economic Forum is Sanae Lahlou.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognized Moroccan woman Sanae Lahlou as one of its 112 Young Global Leaders of 2021.

This young leader is the director of consulting firm Mazars’ Africa Business Unit in Morocco.

Sanae Lahlou became a Young Global Leader thanks to her track record of successful leadership, according to a Mazars press release cited by Morocco’s state media. She has been at the forefront of a variety of structuring and diversified projects with high potential for African business communities, both in the public and private sectors, in Morocco as well as in Africa.

Committed to changing the world, Sanae Lahlou will join a community of international leaders including global impact social actors, renowned activists, heads of government and senior officials, Nobel laureates, and other important figures.

The young leader said, “joining this prestigious global community of young leaders is a great opportunity for me to amplify the impact of my commitment and actions in favor of African SMEs,” according to the same source.

“This, in particular by contributing to changing the narrative on Africa and to the enhancement of the significant potential of African companies to transform themselves into continental champions, capable of positioning themselves on global value chains,” she added.

Managing Partner of Mazars in Morocco Abdou Diop said that this recognition will motivate people to continue working on a daily basis to create an atmosphere that encourages the expression of individual qualities as well as the growth of their vocations.

The World Economic Forum selects every year some 100 outstanding and inspirational young leaders under 40 from around the world who are working to make a change across the globe.

The World Economic Forum is an independent organization dedicated to improving the state of the world by bringing together academic, political, business, and other leaders to form regional, global, and industry agendas.

Sanae Lahlou has led a variety of strategic initiatives in both the public and private sectors, helping African communities to develop common and sustainable values, according to her biography of WEF’s Young Global Leaders webpage. She also works to link African SMEs and creative start-ups by expanding their growth opportunities and transforming them into African and global champions.