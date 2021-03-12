Morocco Arrests Retired Nurse for Illegal Practice of Medicine

The nurse is also facing charges of performing surgeries, endangering the lives of patients.

Rabat – Police in the city of Sidi Slimane, 1,101 kilometers from Rabat, arrested a retired nurse for the illegal practice of medicine.

Police arrested the 65-year-old retired nurse on Wednesday evening, a statement from the General Directorate (DGSN) said today.

The suspect is also facing the charges of allegedly performing surgeries in “circumstances that endanger the lives of others.”

Police in the city launched an investigation after they discovered a human organ (leg) in the process of decomposition in an empty area in the city.

Technical research and investigations showed that the suspect amputated the leg of a person suffering from a chronic disease

The retired nurse amputated the leg inside the patient home.

Police put the nurse in custody pending further investigation.

DGSN said the patient, whose leg was removed, was transferred to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated.