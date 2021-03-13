Morocco Continues Flight Suspension to Seven Countries Until April 10

Morocco continues its ban on flights to Belgium, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom

Rabat – Morocco will continue to suspend flights to seven countries as part of national anti-COVID-19 measures.

Cases in Europe are rising once again amid a difficult vaccine rollout, prompting authorities in Morocco to extend its suspension on international flights.

Morocco’s national airline Air Arabia announced the renewed suspension on Twitter. Morocco will continue to suspend all flights from Morocco to Belgium, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The announcement renews the February 23 suspension of flights to The Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Turkey. Flights have been suspended to over 19 countries.

At the time the suspension was announced to last “until further notice,” yet the renewed suspensions are set to expire on April 10. Authorities had announced they would update potential travelers about potential renewals after 15 days, dependent on the COVID-19 situation.

On March 1, Morocco also suspended flights to Belgium and Italy. These suspensions were renewed, while flights to Spain and France continue to operate.

The logic for allowing flights to continue to France appears dubious, as the country is currently one of the worst-hit in Europe. France confirmed another 27,166 new cases over the past 24 hours, while Spain reported 2,874 according to WHO data.

The countries that have seen their suspension renewed continue to grapple with Europe’s COVID-19 epidemic. Over the past 24 hours, The Netherlands recorded 5,380 new cases, Germany had 12,834 and the United Kingdom reported 6,753. In contrast, Morocco recorded 431 new cases, with 4,527 active cases in the country.