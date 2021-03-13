A group of former and current Portuguese officials have penned a letter urging a change in EU and Portuguese foreign policy

Rabat – A group of prominent politicians in Portugal have called on their country, as well as the EU to support Morocco in the Western Sahara issue.

The authors of the letter in support of Morocco include former Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas. He was joined by several former and current officials and members of Portugal’s left-wing parties.

The letter is addressed to Prime Minister Antonio Costa and calls for a change in stance on the Western Sahara issue.

The collective of notable officials called on Portugal and the EU to help ensure “a stable and prosperous Maghreb.”

They hope to realize this objective by throwing their support behind Morocco’s claim on Western Sahara. Backing Morocco “is both an imperative and an objective that deserves the full attention of Portugal and Europe,” according to the letter’s authors.

“Political and economic interests should follow this dynamic and, under its presidency of the Council of the European Union, take Europe to adopt much more constructive positions,” the letter urges.

The current status quo is both harmful and disconcerting according to the signees.

“In fact, this situation has worsened recently with the destabilization acts carried out by the independent Polisario group,” the letter states. It describes recent developments as a threat to regional stability.

According to the letter the recent provocations near the Guerguerat which are described as “a highly strategic area,” risks threatening “stability is closely linked to that of the African continent, the Sahel region and even the Mediterranean basin.”

The letter highlights the US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara as well as the establishment of new diplomatic missions in the region. It urges Portugal and the EU to support Morocco, which it describes as a “friendly” neighboring country.