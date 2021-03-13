The government’s report says that Morocco has stood out for its effective COVID-19 measures and is on track to recover from the year-long, pandemic-induced crisis.

Spread the love

The Moroccan Government has marked the country’s one-year anniversary of COVID-19 by publishing a report that details the authorities’ commitment in putting in place and implementing “comprehensive” measures to combat the virus.

Titled “One year of management of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report assesses the success of Morocco’s world-applauded achievements in tackling COVID-19. It also puts essential spotlight on some of the few areas where more decisive action is still needed as the country slowly emerges from the COVID-19-induced crises.

In a statement summarizing the government’s report, the office of the Moroccan Head of Government said the report explores how the government went about materializing a set of plans and decisions which all “contributed to the management of an unprecedented health crisis in accordance with high royal instructions and in full complementarity and cooperation with various Moroccan institutions.”

Since reporting its first COVID-19 case a year ago this month, noted the report, the government has been effectively “committed to the collective effort” by upgrading COVID-related cooperation with all stakeholders.

From the outset, the overriding objective was to “cope with this pandemic and limit its health, social, economic and psychological impact.” As far as the government is concerned, this goal has been largely achieved.

Moroccan authorities have “assumed their responsibility in this national effort to help citizens and save the national economy in line with a comprehensive approach,” said the statement, adding that Morocco’s plan to eradicate the virus has been cited as one of the most effective worldwide.

As well as the government’s mobilization of a mechanism of “continuous and transparent communication,” citizens’ display of “abnegation” and “responsibility” played a pivotal role in the effective implementation — and perceived success — of Morocco’s “Royal High Instructions and Guidelines” to combat COVID-19.

The reports noted that Morocco is now engaged in its fourth phase of COVID-19 management — the vaccination campaign.

While preparation for the fourth stage started in July 2020 and gained more pronounced momentum between November and December of the same year, the actual vaccination campaign did not start until earlier this year, on January 28.

In addition to preparing and organizing the vaccine rollout, this final phase also concerns the implementation of economic recovery measures, especially for the hardest-hit sectors, said the report.

It concludes that Morocco’s anti-COVID-19 strategy has so far stood out worldwide, with the “government’s commitment” and citizens’ “sense of patriotism and solidarity,” two of the many pillars of Morocco’s success.

The report comes just a few days after many international observers heaped lavish praise on Morocco for its successful campaign against COVID-19, from its strict and early social distancing measures to its ongoing vaccine rollout.

Just last week, Dutch radio, NPO Radio 1 said Morocco’s vaccination has been remarkably successful, is one of the most effective campaigns in the world, and could accelerate the country’s economic recovery and return to normalcy.

In the same week, the World Health Organization (WHO) applauded Morocco for being among the handful of countries that have “successfully completed the challenge of vaccination.”

Morocco, WHO said, has commendably managed COVID-19 and may be one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-COVID normalcy.