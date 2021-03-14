Pan-African Parliament President Applauds Morocco’s COVID-19 Crisis Management

Morocco continues to receive congratulatory messages from international observers for its successful campaign against COVID-19.

Rabat – The pan-African parliament’s acting president Fortune Charumbira extolled the management of COVID-19 crisis.

On Saturday, Charumbira held talks with Habib El Malki, the speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives.

The official welcomed the measures Morocco adopted to tackle COVID-19 crisis, supporting all development reforms the North African country witnessed under King Mohammed VI leadership.

The interim president of thepan-African parliament also expressed his wishes to promote cooperation with the Moroccan parliament.

He stressed that the pan-African parliament was created to be at the service of development on the African continent.

The official also reviewed the preparations for the renewal of the organs of the pan-African parliament during the next session scheduled for May.

For his part, El Malki expressed satisfaction with the role of the pan-African parliament, saying it brings the peoples of the continent “closer together.”

Morocco’s government has garnered international support and applause for its approach to tackle the pandemic crisis.

The North African country was among the first countries that adopted proactive measures, including the announcement of a state of emergency a few weeks after the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Morocco is also considered among the world’s leading countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

On March 13, Morocco’s Health Ministry announced that the country has so far vaccinated 4,210,770.

People who already received the first dose of the vaccine reached 1,471,738.

Morocco aims to vaccinate 33 million people or 80% of its population.

For now, the country only uses Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines. However, it has also approved the use of Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V vaccines, with the aim of securing enough doses for the targeted population.

Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced recently that the country ordered 1 million doses of the Russian vaccine.